'Didn't leak inside pics or videos': Sambhavna Seth responds to criticism for vlogging Sidharth Shukla's death

Actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sambhavna Seth recently defended herself for vlogging actor Sidharth Shukla's death.

Sambhavna had paid a visit at Sidharth's residence and had shared a vlog on social media. She had also spoken about the condition of his family members.

However, she received flak from a few celebs for revealing details about the late actor's family.

Several celebrities including Gauahar Khan, Vikas Gupta, Kushal Tandon and a few others had slammed a certain section of people for vlogging and speaking to the media about Sidharth's death. However, they did not take anyone's name.

Sambhavna has now shared a series of tweets giving a befitting reply to those criticising her.

"We being celebs were concerned as fans too to know about @itsSSR family and friends at his funeral.. Same way @sidharth_shukla fans were also glued with tv sets to know what his family and friends are going through. They have all the right to know what is happening inside. And giving a general insight to his fans through media or social media is not a crime unless you are leaking inside video or pictures. Which i didn't. Those who are becoming over smart with their tweets were also scrolling there social media feeds to know what was happening there," she had tweeted.

She continued, "And those blaming me for making a vlog of it, first of all go and watch my full vlog keeping your jealousy aside. I didn't show even single pic or video from there. Like your daily job is blaming. Mine is vlogging same as acting/dancing. Because I find it better to capture my unfiltered feelings myself and post it on my youtube channel than paying paparazzis like others to follow me at gym, shopping malls and funerals. I am my own representer dear chaps & chicks. So chill," she added.

Sambhavna, who has appeared in many Bhojpuri films, currently runs her own YouTube channel by the name Sambhavna Seth Entertainment.

She often treats her fans a sneak peek into her personal life and shares videos with her husband and her in-laws.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 02:26 PM IST