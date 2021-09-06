'Didi ko story mein preach karna hai': Netizens slam Gauahar Khan for sharing smiling pics days after Sidharth Shukla's demise

Actress Gauahar Khan, who had penned a strong note slamming the media for the 'insensitive' coverage, got brutally trolled on social media for sharing smiling pictures of herself, days after the untimely demise of her friend Sidharth Shukla.

On Saturday, Gauahar shared photos of herself in a white floral co-ord set. The 'Begum Jaan' actress is seen flashing a smile as she poses for the camera.

The post didn't go down well with a section of netizens and several users trolled Gauahar for being a 'hypocrite'.

A user wrote: "Sorry I m saying this. I have always supported u but this is not the right time to post this.. at least aaj ke din pls."

"24 hours back I saw her weeping picture," commented another.

"Didi ko story mein preach krna hai dusre ke against. But post bhi krna hai. What a hypocrite and double standard lady you are," wrote a user.

After attending Sidharth Shukla's funeral, Gauahar had taken to her Instagram stories to call out the insensitivity.

"This is shameful! The media houses all alike should be ashamed of this kind of coverage! Hang ur heads if this is what u do to someone who has lost a loved one ! Be ashamed , very ashamed. All media houses, you are only about sensationalizing even tragedy," she had written.

In another story, she had called out the actors for taking out their masks to get clicked by the media. "An I actors flown personalities who are taking off their mask right near the media to be clicked , hang ur head In Shame too ! Disgusted with everything that is going on . If u really wanna pay respect say a lil prayer for the departed soul , rather than making this an opportunity to be clicked ! #Youknowwhoyouare #Sad," the 38-year-old's story read.

Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on Thursday morning. He was 40.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 05:33 PM IST