Did you know? Rajpal Yadav was approached to play Jethaalal in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'?

Actor Rajpal Yadav recently opened up on turning down the role of Jethaalal Gada in the sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.
Actor Dilip Joshi essays the role of Jethaalal and is also one of the most loved characters of the show.
On being asked if he had any regrets about not taking up the show, Rajpal Yadav said that he had none.
During an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the actor said that Joshi is a brilliant actor and he believes that an artist makes a character.
Rajpal Yadav also added that he doesn't want to do a role which somebody else has already done.
"We are in the business of entertainment and I don’t want to play a character which another actor has already done. I hope that I get the good fortune to do the roles written for me and I don’t want the opportunity to play a character that another actor has already established," he said.
Rajpal Yadav has always managed to tickle our funny bones with his characters in movies like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Chup Chup Ke', and 'Hungama' among others.
He will next be seen in 'Hungama 2' with Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.
Meanwhile, starring Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Amit Bhatt and Sonalika Joshi among others, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the longest-running episodic shows on television.
The story revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.
