Did you know? Rajpal Yadav was approached to play Jethaalal in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'?

Actor Rajpal Yadav recently opened up on turning down the role of Jethaalal Gada in the sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

Actor Dilip Joshi essays the role of Jethaalal and is also one of the most loved characters of the show.

On being asked if he had any regrets about not taking up the show, Rajpal Yadav said that he had none.

During an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the actor said that Joshi is a brilliant actor and he believes that an artist makes a character.

Rajpal Yadav also added that he doesn't want to do a role which somebody else has already done.