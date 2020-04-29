Did you know? Irrfan Khan played Lenin on Doordarshan, who also died at 53, due to health failure

Irrfan Khan, an epitome of versatility when it came to acting, died at 53 on Wednesday. As the world mourns his demise, we look back at some of his prolific work in the entertainment industry that sets him apart. However, while digging through the archives we came across his stint as Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin on Doordarshan. Interestingly the actor also passed away at the same age as his character onscreen.
Irrfan had acted in a teleplay on Doordarshan named Laal Ghaas Par Neele Ghode where he played Lenin. It was based on a translation by Uday Prakash of a Russian play by Mikhail Shatrov.
Lenin was a politician, and political theorist, who served as head of government of Soviet Russia from 1917 to 1924 and of the Soviet Union from 1922 to 1924. Like Irrfan, Vladimir also had his health failing.
On 21 January 1924, Lenin fell into a coma and died later that day. He was 53. His official cause of death was recorded as an incurable disease of the blood vessels. Joseph Stalin succeeded him as the pre-eminent figure in the Soviet government.
A statement by his official spokesperson confirmed the demise of the 53-year-old actor.
"'I trust, i have surrendered'; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, 'As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it," said the statement, confirming the news of the actor's death.
On Tuesday, Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection. Although a statement issued by his spokesperson in the early hours of Wednesday had dispelled rumours about his health condition, the confirmation of his demise came later in the day.
The actor has been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour a while back, and has been under medical attention for the same. He even went abroad for treatment.
On the work front, Irrfan Khan was last seen in "Angrezi Medium", last-released Bollywood film before COVID-19 forced complete shutdown of cinema halls. "Angrezi Medium" ran in theatres for just a day before halls all over India were shut down.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)