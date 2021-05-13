'Did not take precautions while...': Hina Khan reveals how she contracted COVID-19

Television actor Hina Khan, who recently lost her father, has said that she did not take precautions while returning from Srinagar to Mumbai upon her father's death last month.
The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata' actor took to her Instagram handle, on Wednesday, to share that she has tested negative for COVID-19.
During the live chat, the actor said, ""I am fine, but I think, while returning from Srinagar, I did not really take any precautions. I was not in a state of mind, which is why whatever happened, happened. But thank god, my family tested negative. I know I did not take precautions while coming back and it resulted into me testing positive. But that is okay, I am pretty okay now, I have tested negative."
"I am okay, I am much better. I have tested negative but I still have some cough and some heaviness in my chest. I am on the road to recovery. It will take some time," she added.
Hina was not in Mumbai when she got the news of her father passing away due to a cardiac arrest on April 20. Hina had tested positive for COVID-19 soon after and quarantined herself at home.
On the work front, she will be soon seen in 'Pathhar Wargi'. The new music video that will be out on Friday.