'Did not take precautions while...': Hina Khan reveals how she contracted COVID-19

Television actor Hina Khan, who recently lost her father, has said that she did not take precautions while returning from Srinagar to Mumbai upon her father's death last month.

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata' actor took to her Instagram handle, on Wednesday, to share that she has tested negative for COVID-19.

During the live chat, the actor said, ""I am fine, but I think, while returning from Srinagar, I did not really take any precautions. I was not in a state of mind, which is why whatever happened, happened. But thank god, my family tested negative. I know I did not take precautions while coming back and it resulted into me testing positive. But that is okay, I am pretty okay now, I have tested negative."