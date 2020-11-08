Did Krushna Abhishek threaten to leave 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in the middle of an episode?

In last week episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Krushna had revealed that he initially wasn't keen on being a part of the comedy show as he didn't want to play a female character.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Times of India, Krushna spoke about his character Sapna Lal Nalasoparia and said, "I was very nervous and scared on the first day when I was going to enact the character of Sapna. Kapil also worked a lot on this character with me. When it comes to comedy, his sense is very strong and he observes small things and that’s the best quality about him. We learn a lot while working with each other."

"Individually we are stars, but just like students, we learned a lot from each other too. You must have visited our sets and seen how we work so hard on our gags. We rehearse a lot and Kapil gives his inputs. We have a fabulous director Bharat Kukreti. He has been with us since Comedy Circus. Bharat, Vankush Arora and Kapil Sharma had a major role to play in creating Sapna. Luckily, it hit a bulls eye and became popular in no time. I am thankful to fans and these people," he added.