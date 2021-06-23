Did Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya refuse to play Dayaben in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’?

Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was reportedly approached by the makers of “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” to essay the role of Daya Jethalal Gada which was originally portrayed by Disha Vakani.

While Disha took a hiatus from the show in 2017, the makers have continued to dodge the question on her return and have also managed to continue the series without her character being shown onscreen.

Now, a report by Koimoi suggests that TMKOC had approached Divyanka but she turned it down. The actress is yet to make an official comment on the same.

Airing for almost 13 years, “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” is a sitcom with a loyal fan base.

The show has starred Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi.

It is one of the longest-running episodic shows. The story revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.

Today, Divyanka is a star in the television space thanks to her work in fiction as well as reality shows.

She made her acting debut in the 2006 show "Viraasat" with a small role.

After her debut, she played the lead role in "Banoo Main Teri Dulhann", which ran from 2006 to 2009. Later, she appeared as a guest or contestant in several shows, including "Comedy Circus".

Then, Divyanka took up the lead role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla in the long-running show "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein", which aired from 2013 to 2019. She also starred in the 2019 web show "Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala". She recently hosted a special series, "Crime Patrol Satark: Women Against Crime".

In the year ahead, she looks forward to lots of work. "I want to do different kinds of roles. Doing 'Crime Patrol', for instance, was so refreshing. I always wanted to spread awareness about women and give a message to the entire society, not just women. I would like to do films and web series, too," Divyanka told IANS.