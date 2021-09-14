Did Amitabh Bachchan's 'KBC 13' show 'wrong question and answer'? Here's what the producer has to say

Amitabh Bachchan's popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' returned with the 13th season last month.

Recently, a viewer claimed that the 'wrong’ answer to one of the questions asked on Monday’s episode of KBC 13 was shown as correct. Taking to Twitter, the viewer also claimed that the question itself was wrong.

Contestant Deepti Tupe was asked by host Big B, "Normally, with which of these does every sitting of the Indian Parliament start?" The correct answer was shown to be 'Question Hour' and the other options were 'Zero Hour', 'Legislative Business', and 'Privilege Motion'.

The viewer took a screenshot and tweeted, "Wrong question and answer in today’s episode of @KBCsony. Have followed several sessions on TV. Normally sitting in #LokSabha begins with Zero hour and sitting in #RajyaSabha begins with Question hour. Please get it checked. @SrBachchan @LokSabhaSectt @babubasu."

KBC producer Siddhartha Basu responded to the viewer and clarified that there was 'no error whatsoever'.

Siddhartha wrote, "No error whatsoever. Kindly check the handbooks for members of the Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha for yourself. In both houses, unless otherwise directed by the speaker/chairperson, sittings conventionally begin with Question Hour, followed by Zero Hour."

However, in a follow up tweet, the viewer wrote, "Mr. Basu, thank you for your response. I cross checked the information on Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha websites. The two screenshots testify that both the question, as well as the answer were wrong. Must mention that sitting in Rajya Sabha begins at 11.00 am."

Basu then tweeted, "These spell out in black & white exactly what the question & answer assert. Pease read them or any other authoritative source again. There is no room for misinterpretation. It's odd that you should persist with seeing an error where there is none."

Last year, the 12th season of 'KBC' underwent several changes to adapt to the social distancing norms of shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The show's ongoing season saw a return of the audience poll lifeline. The other three lifelines are -- 50:50, Ask The Expert and Flip The Question.

For the latest season, changes have also been incorporated to 'Fastest Finger First' segment, which decides the contestant who will next take the Hot Seat opposite Bachchan.

The segment has been modified to 'Fastest Finger First - Triple Test'. Instead of one question, the answer to which had to be chronologically aligned, contestants will now have to answer three general knowledge questions.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:25 AM IST