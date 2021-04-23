'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev' actor Mohit Raina, 38, hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

Popular television actor Mohit Raina, on Friday, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 38-year-old, who has been hospitalised, took to Instagram and urged his fans and followers to stay safe amid the pandemic.
Sharing a picture of himself from his bed, Raina wrote, “As I look outside and inside, I say a small prayer for everyone. Dad always said prayers work magically. I would request all of you to stay safe and pray for humanity. After testing positive for COVID-19 last week I have been in safe medical hands of the Doctors of the state where I am based since last month. Every day I see a gamut of human emotions. we are okay coz of them. Least we could Just stay indoors. Will see you guys on the other side.”
Mohit’s web series Kaafir co-star Dia Mirza commented, "Stay blessed and get well soon!!! Sending lots of love and good wishes for a speedy and full recovery."
On work front, Raina was last seen in the digital film. Mrs. Serial Killer, which released on Netflix, and web series Bhaukaal. The show is based on a real-life cop named Navniet Sekera. In the show, Mohit's character is called Naveen Sikhera.
Furthermore, he will feature alongside Diana Penty, Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal in the film Shiddat.
He will also be seen in Mumbai Diaries 26/11, a medical drama starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Tina Desai and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles. Created by Nikkhil Advani, it is set against the backdrop of the terror attacks of November 26, 2008.
The show depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics and hospital staff, who worked tirelessly to save lives during the attacks. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.
