Devoleena Bhattacharjee's back in quarantine after cook sent to COVID-19 isolation facility

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant, popular Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee had to go under quarantine for the fourth time in last five months as her cook was sent to an isolation center. Devoleena's cook has not tested positive for COVID-19. However, another employer that he was working for, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, Devoleena said, "I have had to consequently quarantine myself. It’s not going to be easy. Damn! This is the 4th time in the last 5 months that I cannot go out of the 4 walls- first Bigg Boss 13, then my back played up and confined me to bed rest, then the lockdown happened- and now just when I was managing to step out a bit for essentials, I have been asked to lock myself up."

The 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actress also rubbished the rumours of the cook testing positive for COVD-19. Devoleena said that he has been kept in an isolation facility at some hotel and he's doing fine. " Too much has been made out of this. It has made me only more tired," she added.

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee was one of the most popular contestants on the show. The actress along with Rashami Desai was once eliminated and sent to the secret room only to head back into the house a few days later. However, she had to leave season 13 of the show, owing to health reasons.