Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares screenshot of death threat, Mumbai Police replies

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant and Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently took to Twitter to seek the help of Mumbai Police after she received death threat from a woman. Devoleena shared the screenshots of the messages where she was asked to stop slamming her co-contestant from the Colors reality show, Arhaan Khan.

Devoleena on Tuesday took to her social media and tagged Mumbai police and Maharashtra Cyber cell in a tweet that read: "please look into this message where i am getting killing threats from this lady.Urge you to take action against it asap."

In the messages, the woman wrote, "Aap baar baar Arhaan ki insult kar rahi hai. Aur jiske liye aap yeh sab kuch kar rahi hain, aap yaad rakhna, na aapki aur aaun dono ki laash bhi kisiko nahi milegi. Main Rashami aur Sidharth Shukla ki baat karrahi hon. Aaj ke baad apna muh band rakhe. Aainda agar aapke Arhaan ke khilaaf koi baat ki toh voh aapka aakhri din hoga ."

Mumbai Police's official Twitter handle replied to the actress saying, "We have followed you. Please DM us your contact details."