Devoleena Bhattacharjee asks Disha Parmar about her wedding with Rahul Vaidya, actor responds

Singer Rahul Vaidya has been enjoying a massive fan following ever since he became the finalist of Bigg Boss 14. Rahul and his girlfriend, television actor Disha Parmar have been the talk of the town for quite some time now.

Also, ever since Rahul proposed to Disha on national television, fans are eagerly waiting to know their wedding date.

Just like their fans, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee is also keen to see the couple married soon.

Recently, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress got involved in an adorable chat with Disha and replying on the new poster of Rahul and Disha's upcoming song Madhanya shared by Disha, Devoleena wrote, "We are waiting for the Wedding bells Heroine (sic)."

Disha also took to her Twitter handle and told Devoleena to wait for some more time. She replied to her comment and wrote, "Haha!! Filhal yeh wale wedding bells se kaam chala lo! (For now, make do with these wedding bells)."