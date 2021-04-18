Devoleena Bhattacharjee asks Disha Parmar about her wedding with Rahul Vaidya, actor responds

Singer Rahul Vaidya has been enjoying a massive fan following ever since he became the finalist of Bigg Boss 14. Rahul and his girlfriend, television actor Disha Parmar have been the talk of the town for quite some time now.
Also, ever since Rahul proposed to Disha on national television, fans are eagerly waiting to know their wedding date.
Just like their fans, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee is also keen to see the couple married soon.
Recently, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress got involved in an adorable chat with Disha and replying on the new poster of Rahul and Disha's upcoming song Madhanya shared by Disha, Devoleena wrote, "We are waiting for the Wedding bells Heroine (sic)."
Disha also took to her Twitter handle and told Devoleena to wait for some more time. She replied to her comment and wrote, "Haha!! Filhal yeh wale wedding bells se kaam chala lo! (For now, make do with these wedding bells)."
Recently, pictures of Rahul and Disha from the music video surfaced online, in which the two stars were seen wearing wedding attires. The first poster for the video was unveiled on April 15.
Recently, the lovebirds opened up about their wedding plans with TOI. The former Bigg Boss contestant asserted that their wedding will definitely be a public affair, whereas Disha stated that they will settle for a date once the viral outbreak subsides.
In an earlier interview, Rahul had said that Disha is the best thing that has happened to him in life.
Disha and Rahul have worked together in a song Yaad Teri, released in 2019. Madhanya is their second music video together.
Rahul and Disha were friends before falling in love with each other and according to reports, they met through mutual friends.
Rahul proposed to Disha on her birthday, when he was still a participant in Bigg Boss 14. She couldn't immediately respond to his proposal but plans for their wedding started after the show came to an end.
