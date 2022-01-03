Delnaaz Irani tests positive for COVID-19, says 'it started with shivering and high fever'

Actor Delnaaz Irani has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine, makers of her new show said on Monday.

The actor will be seen on the show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey' which is set to air from Monday.

According to a statement from producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar of Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, the producers have also got the entire cast and crew tested for COVID-19.

"Delnaaz Irani who is an integral part of the TV show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey' has tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, she received medical help and has quarantined herself. Immediately thereupon the entire cast and crew were isolated and tested," the producers said in a statement.

"The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. Currently, the artist is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to," the statement further read.

The show also stars Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi.

Delnaaz also took to her official Instagram account and informed her fans about her diagnosis.

"Being positive at all times can be dangerous, and I learned it the hard way. Never knew that despite taking so much precaution I would also say this someday, so guys I have tested positive for COVID-19. It started with shivering and high fever on the New Year's Eve and soon I found out that I have contracted the virus," she wrote.

"As of today, I am experiencing mild symptoms with a little bit of throat pain. I am in home quarantine and have isolated myself from my family. I have been following all the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. I was fully vaccinated but guess COVID leaves none, so would request all of you to not take it lightly. Please follow all safety precautions and protocols and if you are experiencing any symptoms please get yourself check immediately. Stay safe, take care," she added.

On Sunday, Mumbai reported 8,063 new cases, 1,763 more than Saturday's tally, taking the caseload to 7,99,520, while the city's overall death toll stood at 16,377, as per official data.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 05:57 PM IST