Delhi govt reaches out to 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' actress Deepika Singh, after video seeking CM Kejriwal's help goes viral

The actress in the video mentioned that their parents live in a joint family in Delhi's Paharganj Arya Nagar area with at least 45 people. Her father is also being suspected of having contracted the virus while her grandmother has breathing trouble.

Deepika Singh shared that her mother only had fever and had lost her sense of taste. So, initially her family did not suspect it as the coronavirus.

The actress, in her video complained that since Delhi's Lady Hardinge Hospital is not handing her mother's report, they cannot approach any other hospital to get her admitted. She also claimed that all the hospitals she approached for her mother's treatment have refused her saying there are no vacant beds, advising her family to keep the patient at home.

Deepika had said keeping her mother at home would mean risking the lives of 45 family members, and hence had requested the government for help.