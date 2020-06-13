Delhi govt reaches out to 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' actress Deepika Singh, after video seeking CM Kejriwal's help goes viral

'Diya Aur Baati Hum' actress Deepika Singh had recently revealed that her mother tested positive for COVID-19. After the popular Television shared a video, seeking help of Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, the state government reached out to her and helped her 59-year-old mother get admission in a hospital.
Thanking the government, she wrote: "Thank you to Delhi Govt & health minister for the immediate response to my tweet & video. Finally my mother got admission in Sir Gangaram hospital. Hoping for her speedy recovery."
This comes a day after the actress shared the address of their Delhi residence and mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in her post.
"My mom has been diagnosed with Covid positive. My mom & dad are in Delhi. The test has been done in Lady Hardinge hospital & they didn’t give reports . They only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personell are reading this and my mom there receives some relief. We need your help . HNO 8365 Arya Nagar , Pahar Ganj , New Delhi 110055 , Near Ashoka Hotel at Aarakashan road . @arvindkejriwal @narendramodi," she wrote in her Instagram post.
The actress in the video mentioned that their parents live in a joint family in Delhi's Paharganj Arya Nagar area with at least 45 people. Her father is also being suspected of having contracted the virus while her grandmother has breathing trouble.
Deepika Singh shared that her mother only had fever and had lost her sense of taste. So, initially her family did not suspect it as the coronavirus.
The actress, in her video complained that since Delhi's Lady Hardinge Hospital is not handing her mother's report, they cannot approach any other hospital to get her admitted. She also claimed that all the hospitals she approached for her mother's treatment have refused her saying there are no vacant beds, advising her family to keep the patient at home.
Deepika had said keeping her mother at home would mean risking the lives of 45 family members, and hence had requested the government for help.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)