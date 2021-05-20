Deepika Singh shares cryptic post after being slammed for 'insensitive' photoshoot during Cyclone Tauktae

Days after Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh was severely criticized for posing beside an uprooted tree amid heavy rains in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae, the actress has now shared a cryptic post on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Deepika shared a video in which she can be seen flaunting some impressive dance moves.

Along with he video, she wrote, "Be safe and strong. People will try to pull you down but don't let them succeed."

Have a look at her post here: