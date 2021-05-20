Deepika Singh shares cryptic post after being slammed for 'insensitive' photoshoot during Cyclone Tauktae

Days after Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh was severely criticized for posing beside an uprooted tree amid heavy rains in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae, the actress has now shared a cryptic post on social media.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Deepika shared a video in which she can be seen flaunting some impressive dance moves.
Along with he video, she wrote, "Be safe and strong. People will try to pull you down but don't let them succeed."
Have a look at her post here:
Several people were killed in Gujarat as Cyclone Tauktae pounded parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the western coast. Mumbai, meanwhile, was ravaged by heavy rains due to the cyclone on Monday.
"People are dying due to the cyclone and you are enjoying this. What a shame," netizens said after Deepika shared pictures from her ‘Cyclone Tauktae photoshoot'.
"You can’t calm the storm, so stop trying. What you can do is calm yourself, embrace the nature and it’s gloomy moods because the storm will pass," she wrote along with the post.
She even shared a video in which she can be seen dancing in the rain.
"I'm sorry but stupidly posing with a fallen tree during cyclone is hazardous. I heard that people died. It's unsafe and unnecessary. You don't need motivation from people like these," another user commented.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was most recently seen in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein. She was also seen on the small screen in Ekta Kapoor’s Kavach 2.