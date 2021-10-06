'Dedh Futiya': Netizens slam Jay Bhanushali for height shaming Pratik Sehajpal on 'Bigg Boss 15'

'Bigg Boss 15', hosted by superstar Salman Khan, had a grand premiere on Saturday and welcomed 16 contestants in its jungle theme house.

It's been only a couple of days and the contestants are already seen creating controversies and having fights among themselves.

In the latest episode, Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal got into an ugly fight with each other.

Their argument started after Pratik stole the 'Junglewasis' task file which could give them an entry into the main house. In retaliation, all the Junglewasis barged into the main house and started looking for map. Jay was also helping his team to search the map and Pratik started poking him.

When Jay picked a bed, Pratik came and sat on it and did not allow him, but the former managed to pick up the bed. Soon, their argument escalated and Jay told Pratik to get lost. However, the latter kept chasing him.

Amid their fight, Pratik also broke a window glass with his hand in aggression.

During the fight, Jay called Pratik, 'dedh futiya', which means a person with short height. This left netizens disappointed.

After the violent fight, Bigg Boss decided to punish the contestants and nominated all the junglewasis for eliminations.

'Bigg Boss 15' began earlier this week. Other contestants include Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal and more.

Salman is back to host the new season, in which the house has been divided into a 'jungle' and the usual living area inside the house.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 12:59 PM IST