DD top boss Shashi Shekhar hits back at user claiming 'Doordashan is streaming 'Ramayan' from Moser Baer DVD'

Doordarshan's CEO Shashi Shekhar on Saturday hit back at a Twitter user who claimed that DD has been streaming 'Ramayan' from a Moser Baer DVD.
Amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country, Doordarshan has brought back it's hit shows from the 90's era. Getting back classic programmes like 'Ramayan' to keep locked down people entertained has catapulted Doordarshan (DD) to be the highest watched channel in India. However, journalist Neha Dixit had alleged that it has been streaming the epic tele-series from a Moser Bear DVD. To which, the top boss of Doordarshan said, "This does not seem to be from Doordarshan please re-check your source."
Twitter users reacted to the tweet and called out the journalist for 'spreading fake news.' A user wrote, "Sir they too know its not from DD. But now that DD is in top place than all other channels. Its an attempt to Bring a Bad name to it. Liberals are always Liberals."
Another user commented, "We've been watching on TV from the beginning - never seen this watermark!"
Here are some reactions:
Late Ramanand Sagar's mythological serial "Ramayan", which is over three-decade-old, made a historic comeback on the small screen by garnering highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015.
Amid the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown, the evergreen series was re-telecast on Doordarshan on public demand. The re-run started last Saturday.
According to a report by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), "Ramayan" garnered 170 million viewers in four shows over the last weekend.
