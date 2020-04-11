DD top boss Shashi Shekhar hits back at user claiming 'Doordashan is streaming 'Ramayan' from Moser Baer DVD'

Doordarshan's CEO Shashi Shekhar on Saturday hit back at a Twitter user who claimed that DD has been streaming 'Ramayan' from a Moser Baer DVD.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country, Doordarshan has brought back it's hit shows from the 90's era. Getting back classic programmes like 'Ramayan' to keep locked down people entertained has catapulted Doordarshan (DD) to be the highest watched channel in India. However, journalist Neha Dixit had alleged that it has been streaming the epic tele-series from a Moser Bear DVD. To which, the top boss of Doordarshan said, "This does not seem to be from Doordarshan please re-check your source."