Dayaben to make a comeback on 'Taarak Mehta...'? Here’s what producer Asit Modi has to say

Amid criticism from the audience about the content of the show and the absence of Dayaben, one of the most popular characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the show’s producer Asit Modi has opened up on actor Disha Vakani’s comeback.

The popular sitcom has been on air for over a decade, however, time and again, the viewers have expressed disappointment over Dayaben’s long absence from the show.

According to a news report, Modi appealed to the audience to understand the situation and revealed that just like everyone else, he too is eagerly waiting to see Dayaben again on the show.

The producer further said that he understands the sentiments of the fans, but also mentioned that a few things are not possible amid the pandemic and the audience will have to support him for the next 2-3 months.

A few days back, a fan of the show expressed disappointment on social media to the show’s director Malav Suresh Rajda. The fan lamented the ‘loss’ of Dayaben’s character in the show and even suggested that the director should cast someone else to play her.

Rajda responded to the comment and said in a lighter vein, “Main zyada bolunga to naya director le aayenge. (If I speak too much, they will get a new director). It is not in my hands at all. I just direct the show. Don’t and can’t take decisions regarding actors and a lot of other things. But whatever happens, happens for the best.”

Dayaben (played by Disha) has been missing from the screen since 2017. She had taken a break from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as she was expecting her first child.

The actress had not returned from her maternity break and the fans of the show have been waiting for her to return to the show and are now even asking for her replacement.