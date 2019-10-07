Daya will be back to play Garba: Watch 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' new promo

Sundar Lal has promised the Mahila Mandal of Gokuldham society that Daya will be back before Navratri ends.

There have been rumours going on that Disha Vakani, reel life Dayaben will be back with her iconic character in the most loved TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. It was reported that she will mark her comeback during the festivities of Navratri.

In the recent episode it was shown that Jethaa Lal is missing Daya and is not going to participate in any of the festivities of Navratri until she comes back.

In the episode the ladies of Gokuldham had called Dayaben to inform her about how Jetha Lal’ Tapu and Baapuji had refused to take part in the celebrations. This showed their disappointment over Daya’s absence.

Anjali calls Daya to know about her whereabouts and to tell her, how much everyone’s missing her. But Sundar Lal picks up the phone and tells the Mahila Mandal that Daya has gone to the temple.

Sundar Lal then asks Anjali the reason for her call. Anjali opens up to Sunder Lal about how everyone’s missing Dayaben and the festivities are incomplete without her.

