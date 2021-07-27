'Dad's left side is paralysed after brain stroke': Shoaib Ibrahim shares his father's health update

Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim's father suffered a brain stroke recently.

On Tuesday, Shoaib took to Instagram to give health updates about his father who is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital. He shared that his father's veins have not suffered much and doctors have asked them not to worry.

However, the next 72 hours are critical for his father.

"After brain stroke, the next 72 hours are extremely critical as one can get stroke once again... so doctors keep patients under strict observation during that time," he said in a video message.

Shoaib also revealed that his father had suffered a brain haemorrhage earlier, but this time, his father has a small clot in the brain which led to partial paralysis.