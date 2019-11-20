Daddy-to-be Raghu Ram shares adorable pics from wife Natalie Di Luccio's baby shower

MTV "Roadies" famed TV producer and actor Raghu Ram and his Canadian singer wife Natalie Di Luccio are over the Moon as they are all set to become parents for the first time.

Raghu Ram organised a special baby shower for wife Natali. The happy pictures from the baby shower that was attended by close friends and family are out and seems like Raghu and Natalie had a blast celebrating the good news.

Raghu and Natalie shared pictures from their epic baby shower on their Instagram accounts. The couple is all smiles as they pose with cute baby-themed cut outs.