Daddy-to-be Raghu Ram shares adorable pics from wife Natalie Di Luccio's baby shower

MTV "Roadies" famed TV producer and actor Raghu Ram and his Canadian singer wife Natalie Di Luccio are over the Moon as they are all set to become parents for the first time.
Raghu Ram organised a special baby shower for wife Natali. The happy pictures from the baby shower that was attended by close friends and family are out and seems like Raghu and Natalie had a blast celebrating the good news.
Raghu and Natalie shared pictures from their epic baby shower on their Instagram accounts. The couple is all smiles as they pose with cute baby-themed cut outs.
Television star KaranVir Bohra’s wife Teejay also attended the baby shower. Raghu Ram looked all excited as he posed with the girl gang for pictures. He shared the picture on his Instagram and thanked the squad for their warm wishes.
"Such a lovely, fun #BabyShower it was! It felt amazing to be surrounded by so much love and warm wishes! Thank you guys! ❤️🤗,"he captioned the pictures.
Raghu Ram married Natalie Di Luccio last year in December. Their wedding was a private affair attended by close friends and family. The two chose a romantic beach side venue in Goa.
Here's an adorable throwback picture from their wedding:
