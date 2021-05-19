Cyclone Tauktae: Rakhi Sawant's balcony roof falls, says 'collected water in buckets'

'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Rakhi Sawant revealed that the 'balcony roof' of her Mumbai residence was damaged as the fury of Cyclone Tauktae on Monday brought in record highest rains.
On Tuesday, during an interaction with the paparazzi, Rakhi said that she was extremely upset and had to collect water from the broken roof in buckets.
"Chhat toot gaya. Terrace nahi, pura chhat banaya tha naya balcony ka, wo toot gaya. Sab toot gaya (My roof is broken. Not the terrace, I had made a new roof for my balcony and it is all broken now). I am very upset. Yesterday, I took four buckets and collected water that was dripping from the broken roof," she's heard saying in the video.
With at least 11 dead, the fury of Cyclone Tauktae on Monday brought in record highest rains and unprecedented levels of destructions in the coastal districts of Maharashtra.
The country's commercial capital also experienced its closest encounter with a mega-cyclonic storm in the past 73 years, and the third most severe cyclone impact in the past three years in a row after Cyclone Nisarga hit Maharashtra coast in 2020 and Cyclone Vayu had moved away parallel to the west coast in 2019.
Amitabh Bachchan's office Janak was also flooded on Monday night.
"There is an eerie silence in the midst of the Cyclone... the pounding and the lashing rains all day... trees fell, leakages all over, flooding in the vulnerable Janak Office... impromptu plastic cover sheets still in prep for the heavy Monsoon rain, ripped apart...sheds and shelters for some staff blown away," he shared.
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's under-construction residence at Pali Hill also faced disruption after a tree fell outside the complex.
