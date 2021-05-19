Cyclone Tauktae: Rakhi Sawant's balcony roof falls, says 'collected water in buckets'

'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Rakhi Sawant revealed that the 'balcony roof' of her Mumbai residence was damaged as the fury of Cyclone Tauktae on Monday brought in record highest rains.

On Tuesday, during an interaction with the paparazzi, Rakhi said that she was extremely upset and had to collect water from the broken roof in buckets.

"Chhat toot gaya. Terrace nahi, pura chhat banaya tha naya balcony ka, wo toot gaya. Sab toot gaya (My roof is broken. Not the terrace, I had made a new roof for my balcony and it is all broken now). I am very upset. Yesterday, I took four buckets and collected water that was dripping from the broken roof," she's heard saying in the video.