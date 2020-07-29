Crew member of 'Bhakharwadi' succumbs to COVID-19; a few others test positive

A crew member of Deven Bhojani's comedy TV show 'Bhakharwadi' succumbed to the novel coronavirus and a few other staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, revealed the creator of the sitcom.

Creator JD Majethia in an interview with Mumbai Mirror shared the news and said that a tailor from the crew passed away due to COVID-19. He also revealed that after the crew member tested positive, swab tests of more than 70 people were done.

"A sad incident took place on the sets of Bhakharwadi. A tailor from our crew complained of weakness on July 11. The doctor gave him medicine for cold and weakness. He worked on July 12 and the next day he asked for a leave as he wanted to go home. As a rule of our production house, we keep in regular contact with people who are unwell. We also ask them to produce a doctor’s certificate when they rejoin the shoot. He was reminded on a group on July 19 via message as he had not replied to our calls a couple of times. He went for a test on July 20 and we were shocked to hear about the news of his demise when we called on July 21. We are in touch with a family member and are doing the needful," Majethia told the daily.

He added, "We have done swab tests of more than 70 people including actors, technicians, workers, studio staff and suppliers. A few of them have tested positive and they have been quarantined."

According to another report, the makers have confirmed that an insurance cover has been provided to the deceased crew member's family. "The insurance money will reach Abdul’s family soon, we are in touch with his nephew," JD Majethia was quoted as saying.

The Sony Sab sitcom is also known as Bhakharwadi - Chatpate Rishton Ki Kahani / Bhakharwadi - Zaayke Ka Naya Season. Apart from Deven Bhojani, it also stars Paresh Ganatra, Akshay Kelkar and Akshita Mudgal. The cast and crew of the film had resumed work on June 25, after the Maharashtra government lifted the halt on shoots.