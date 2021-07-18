'COVID-19 restrictions only for aam aadmi': Netizens react to Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar's Sangeet ceremony videos

A day after tying the knot at a hotel in Mumbai, singer Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar held a Sangeet ceremony on Saturday. The grand ceremony was attended by Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Rakhi Sawant, Sonali Phoghat and several other TV personalities.

On Sunday, the newly-married couple received severe backlash on social media after several videos and pictures from their Sangeet ceremony surfaced online. Netizens accused of breaking COVID-19 protocol by allegedly inviting more than 50 people and flouting social distancing norms.

Reacting to a viral video, a user wrote: "No covid protocols here?

Another commented, "Social distancing, masks not applicable to TV actors?"

"Social distancing has gone for a toss. Alas...rules don't apply to celebrities," read a comment.

Check out the videos here: