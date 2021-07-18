'COVID-19 restrictions only for aam aadmi': Netizens react to Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar's Sangeet ceremony videos

A day after tying the knot at a hotel in Mumbai, singer Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar held a Sangeet ceremony on Saturday. The grand ceremony was attended by Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Rakhi Sawant, Sonali Phoghat and several other TV personalities.
On Sunday, the newly-married couple received severe backlash on social media after several videos and pictures from their Sangeet ceremony surfaced online. Netizens accused of breaking COVID-19 protocol by allegedly inviting more than 50 people and flouting social distancing norms.
Reacting to a viral video, a user wrote: "No covid protocols here?
Another commented, "Social distancing, masks not applicable to TV actors?"
"Social distancing has gone for a toss. Alas...rules don't apply to celebrities," read a comment.
For the unversed, Mumbai continues to be in category 3 of the Maharashtra government's five-level unlock plan that seeks to ease coronavirus-induced curbs as per infection positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy numbers.
Last month, despite the city's positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy levels being good enough for it to be placed in category 1, which gives maximum freedom from outbreak curbs, the BMC decided to continue to keep it in category 3.
According to the guidelines, BMC has restricted the number of people allowed to attend a marriage to 50.
Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar got married on Friday.
Rahul's close friends actor Aly Goni and singer Toshi Sabri marked their presence at the wedding.
For the unversed, Rahul and Disha's love story stole the limelight when Rahul proposed to Disha during his stint in 'Bigg Boss 14' last year.
On national TV, Rahul went down on his knees, took out a ring, turned to the camera and asked Disha to marry him. He even wore a T-shirt which had 'Marry Me?' written on it, and since then fans started calling Disha and Rahul as 'Dishul'.
