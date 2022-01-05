COVID-19-positive Erica Fernandes requests fans to not rely on 'home testing kits' - Here's why

Popular television actress Erica Fernandes on Wednesday announced that she and her mother have tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Instagram, Erica penned a long note and wrote that while she tested negative thrice on home kits, she decided to opt for lab test after developing symptoms, and the reports came positive.

Urging people to get tested on developing symptoms, Erica wrote, "Requesting your kind attention. When covid first hit us I was more than paranoid about it, but also knew that most of us will contract it sooner or later. Unfortunately, as of now me along with my mother have tested positive. One piece of advice, DO NOT RELY on home test (coviself kit) because they are not reliable at all.”

She also shared that she had started developing some mild symptoms a few days back which included, sore throat, cough and cold.

Loading View on Instagram

"On the 2nd of January when I developed cough n sore throat, I got myself tested on the coviself kit knowing that I have had a history of laryngitis and the cough n sore throat could be from that and further on for confirmation I went on to take 2 more tests the following day. All 3 tests showed negative, along with me my moms test on coviself also showed negative but i dint feel too good because this time the sore throat was so bad that i felt like i had a sand paper in my throat."

Presently, she is isolated and under medical care. The actress also shared symptoms she is facing are congestion, cough, cold, severe body ache and headache, fluctuating fever and occasional shivers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Sonu Nigam reveals he and his family have tested positive for COVID-19

Moments after she shared about her diagnosis, several fans and celebrities wished her a speedy recovery.

Erica's 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' co-star Hina Khan wrote, "Get well soon darling. Wishing you and aunty a speedy recovery." Suyyash Rai commented, "plz tc ! Wishing u guys a speedy recovery."

Several celebs from the film and TV industry, including Delnaaz Irani, Nora Fatehi, Ekta Kapoor, Sonu Nigam, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Drashti Dhami, John Abraham, Sumona Chakravarti, and others, have contracted the virus in the last few days.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 01:31 PM IST