Corona who? Mouni Roy, Manish Malhotra, and others attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash; see pics

By FPJ Web Desk

Photos by Viral Bhayani

While we thought Diwali celebrations will be a low-key affair for most Bollywood celebrities owing to the ongoing pandemic, keeping up the annual tradition, producer Ekta Kapoor threw a star-studded bash on Thursday. The starry affair was marked by the whos who of Television industry, who were present in their best of ethnic attire, adding glamour quotient to the festivities.

The Television's Czarina's party was attended by actors Mouni Roy, Hina Khna, Anita Hassanandani, Karan Patel, Manish Malhotra, Mrunal Thakur, Shabir Ahluwalia and Karishma Tanna and others.

Check out the pictures here:

Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy
Manish Malhotra
Manish Malhotra
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur
Karan Patel with wife Ankita Bhargava
Karan Patel with wife Ankita Bhargava
Shabir Ahluwalia with wife Kanchi Kaul
Shabir Ahluwalia with wife Kanchi Kaul
Hina Khan
Hina Khan
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna
Anita Hassanandani
Anita Hassanandani
Anita Hassanandani with husband Rohit Reddy
Anita Hassanandani with husband Rohit Reddy
Anita Hassanandani with husband Rohit Reddy
Anita Hassanandani with husband Rohit Reddy
Urvashi Dholakia
Urvashi Dholakia
Krystle D'Souza
Krystle D'Souza
Vikas Gupta
Vikas Gupta
Vikas Gupta
Vikas Gupta
Anupriya Goenka
Anupriya Goenka
Earlier, reports claimed that Ekta Kapoor had called off her party, given the death of his close friend Rishi Kapoor and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, there will be no big Diwali bash at Ekta's father Jeetendra's home owing to dear friend Rishi Kapoor's demise.

Actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor said there will be no Diwali bash at his place this year. The reason is his father, yesteryears star Jeetendra, was a close friend of actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away earlier this year.

"Unlike every year, there will be no big Diwali bash at our residence because of the sad demise of our very dear family friend, Rishi Kapoor ji, and of course the pandemic," Tusshar told IANS.

Rather, for the Kapoors the festival of lights is all about spending time with family this year.

"It's festivities and celebrations with just the family. I have been pretty occupied with our film 'Laxmii' which was released yesterday. Also my son is on vacation, so I am spending a lot of time of with him," said Tusshar.

"This Diwali is indeed a happy Diwali but with a difference, where minimalism will take precedence. However, the fervour will be kept alive as we will spend it at home with our family," he added.

