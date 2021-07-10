'Consciously decided to not take up role of a bahu': Divyanka Tripathi on her transition from doing daily soaps to reality shows

Actor Divyanka Tripathi, who will next feature in stunt-based reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi", believes it is important for an artiste to move out of their comfort zone to avoid career stagnation.

In recent years, Tripathi has swiftly transitioned from doing daily soap operas to appearing in varied reality shows.

The 36-year-old actor, who hails from Bhopal, started her career as an anchor on All India Radio but found fame after she starred in 2006 drama show "Banoo Main Teri Dulhann".

She then featured in the second season of horror thriller show "Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai", appeared in comedy-drama "Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale", followed by a stint in reality shows like "Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout" and "Comedy Circus".

Tripathi returned to TV dramas with "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein", in which she played the role of Dr Ishita Bhalla for over six years.