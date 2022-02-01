'Confidence was shattered': Devoleena Bhattacharjee opens up about undergoing surgery post 'Bigg Boss' injury

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee says her confidence was "completely shattered" after she suffered an injury during her stay at the 'Bigg Boss' house.

She underwent a nerve decompression surgery last Friday at the city's Nanavati Hospital.

The 36-year-old actor, who entered the recently concluded 15th season of 'Bigg Boss' as a wild card, got injured during a task on the reality series which required her to stand on a pole for hours.

Bhattacharjee took to Instagram and shared a video, documenting her time in the hospital, recovery and coming back home.

"My BB15 journey was a roller coaster ride. I went through a lot of ups and downs be it mentally, physically or emotionally. As you all know, I got injured during the pole task and suffered from a complete foot drop. Post my BB15 eviction, I had to go with immediate nerve decompression surgery.

"Well that was the time where my confidence was completely shattered and I didn't know how to deal with it without my mom or brother around me and had no time to think over it (not even a day), so I immediately went through the surgery", the actor said in the post shared on Monday night.

Loading View on Instagram

Bhattacharjee, best known for playing Gopi on the hit TV drama 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', said she could sail through the difficult time thanks to her faith in God and her willpower.

"And finally today, I am home with my love @angel_bhattacharjee after fighting with all the difficulties and challenges. I love you all," she said.

The actor thanked her family, friends and fans for their prayers and support.

"And atlast but not the least I really want to thank myself for not giving up on me, not even for a moment. Long way to go. Will take time to recover but I will, very very soon," she added.

TV actor Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of 'Bigg Boss' season 15, which ended Sunday.

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 03:02 PM IST