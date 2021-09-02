'Comedy Circus' fame Sidharth Sagar gets into heavy drugs again, found in 'bad state' by police

Former 'Comedy Circus' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show' cast member Sidharth Sagar has been admitted to a rehab facility on suspicion of having relapsed.

According to reports, Sidharth was found by the police 'in a very bad state' on August 26, after which his mother was summoned from Delhi to Mumbai.

For those unversed, Sidharth had shocked everyone in 2018 after reports of him going missing started doing the rounds in the media.

After a long battle with substance abuse, the stand-up comedian had managed to come out of the dark phase and started doing shows.

He was recently winning hearts with his performances on 'Zee Comedy Show', judged by Farah Khan. However, he was replaced by Jamie Lever.

Sidharth's mother told ETimes that she was devastated to know about his son's condition and that it was a big setback for her. She said she has gotten him admitted to rehab but is unclear about what went wrong.

She said that when Sidharth was found by the cops, he only remebered her name and phone number after which the police called her.

His mother further added that the tragic part is whenever he has got into such a situation, none of his friends, well wishers or anyone else has come forward to help him. She said that it has always been his parents but he has never understood to value his family.

She further shared that Sidharth is bipolar and he had stopped his treatment. She added that she has always tried to balance his life and got him till here.

Sidharth's mother stated that she will fight for him till her last breath and not let anyone come in between.

She also feels relieved that something very extreme did not happen to Sidharth and requested the government to stope the illegal sale of drugs.

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 03:26 PM IST