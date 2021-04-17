Comedian Sugandha Mishra engaged to 'Sanjay Dutt mimic' Sanket Bhosale

Comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, who are all set to tie the knot, on Saturday announced their engagement on social media.
Both of them posted love-filled pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.
Along with the picture, Sugandha wrote, "Forever @drrrsanket #love #life #soulmate #gettingmarried #hitched #forever #blessed."
"Found my SunShine @sugandhamishra23," Sanket wrote along with a ring, red-heart and heart-eyed emoticons in the caption.
Moments after they made the announcement, their fans and several members of the television industry congratulated the couple.
In the comment section, Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar wrote, "Wohoooo!!! Soo happyyy for You both 😍♥️ Finally."
Singer Tony Kakkar wished them saying, "Many congratulations. How beautiful to hear that."
Other celebrities including Harman Baweja, Jaswir Kaur and Aakriti Sharma among others poured in congratulatory wishes for the couple.
On the professional front, both Sugandha and Sanket were part of popular comedy-talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. They were last seen in Sunil Grover’s Gangs of Filmistaan.
While Sugandha is also an excellent singer, Sanket is best known for his mimicry on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.
