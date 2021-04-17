Comedian Sugandha Mishra engaged to 'Sanjay Dutt mimic' Sanket Bhosale

Comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, who are all set to tie the knot, on Saturday announced their engagement on social media.

Both of them posted love-filled pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.

Along with the picture, Sugandha wrote, "Forever @drrrsanket #love #life #soulmate #gettingmarried #hitched #forever #blessed."

"Found my SunShine @sugandhamishra23," Sanket wrote along with a ring, red-heart and heart-eyed emoticons in the caption.