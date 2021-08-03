Comedian Raju Srivastava to make his comeback on TV after 4 years with a solo show

Famous comedian Raju Srivastava is back on the screen with his solo show 'Hanste Raho With Raju Srivastava'.

Raju told IANS, "Today the demand for laughter is more as the requirement has increased. We have jobless Indians looking for a way to laugh or people affected with coronavirus finding a reason to laugh. Laughter is the best medicine."

Talking about the evolution of comedy shows from TV to OTT, he told IANS, "We all have to move with time, evolution is the law of nature. The growth is still minimal, the growth has to be magnificent to say that comedy has reached OTT, we have done films, TV and we will not leave OTT."

He added, "We still have people who are not satisfied with life and the people making us laugh are not in large numbers. To make a population of 135 crore laugh, one needs to work hard."