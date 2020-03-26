Comedian Kapil Sharma donates Rs 50 lakh to PM Modi's coronavirus relief fund

Comedian Kapil Sharma on Thursday announced that he will be donating Rs 50 lakh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Relief Fund, setup to fight the novel coronavirus.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to over 680, while 13 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus. PM Modi on Tuesday, also announced a 21 days complete lockdown across the country. Several celebrities have been making donations to aid the government. Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma also announced that he will be making a donation of Rs 50 lakhs.

He wrote, "It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund

@narendramod"