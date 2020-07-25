'Choti Sarrdaarni' actor Amal Sehrawat’s father succumbs to COVID-19

Television actor Amal Sehrawat, who's playing Jagjeet aka Jagga Singh Dhillon in 'Choti Sarrdaarni', lost his father to COVID-19 in June. The actor took to Instagram to share an emotional note and revealed that his mother also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, twice.

His post read: "Dear Instagram Family I apologise for not being active and responding to your messages since some days. I lost my Father Mr Raj Bail Singh to Covid 19 last month and my mother also tested positive twice. It has been a testing time for me and my family, but thanks to good memories left by my father thats helping us to sail through."

He further wrote, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to all my friends , relatives , entire #chotisarrdaarni team for standing by me and my family throughout. My special thanks to entire media for being so sensitive and co operative about it. I request everyone not to panic rather understand Covid 19 and follow all the instructions to prevent it .If any symptoms surface please contact doctor immediately. Loads of love to everyone , see you soon."