'Choti Sardarni' actress Abhilasha Jakhar and husband Vineet Kumar Chaudhary welcome baby boy

Television couple and actors Abhilasha Jakhar and Vineet Kumar Chaudhary were blessed with a baby boy on May 14.
The new mommy is on cloud nine as she recently shared the good news with her fans and followers on social media and gave a glimpse of the newborn.
In the picture shared by the actress, the infant was seen holding his parents' fingers. Calling it the "best day" of their lives, Abhilasha wrote, "14.05.2021 when our lil Prince came to us @vineetkumar03. Daddy & mumma promise to love you, take care of you & guide you through the rest of your life."
Abhilasha plays the role of Amrita in the daily soap Choti Sarrdaarni while Vineet became popular with his performance in Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 2.
Vineet also posted an adorable picture in which he can be seen holding his baby in his arms. The actor thanked his fans and followers for their love and prayers.
"I have never felt the happiness I feel right now holding my baby boy in my arms. I am truly blessed to have this wonderful gift and extremely thankful for all your love and prayers. Thank you @abhilashajakhar My love, My Life..," he wrote., Shi
Fans of the actors and their industry colleagues, including Anita Hassanandani, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Shivaji Satam, among others congratulated the couple.
Abhilasha and Vineet tied the knot in 2017 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, after dating for seven long years.
Vineet was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, where he played the role of Dipika Kakar aka Sonakshi’s obsessive lover.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)