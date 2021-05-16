'Choti Sardarni' actress Abhilasha Jakhar and husband Vineet Kumar Chaudhary welcome baby boy

Television couple and actors Abhilasha Jakhar and Vineet Kumar Chaudhary were blessed with a baby boy on May 14.

The new mommy is on cloud nine as she recently shared the good news with her fans and followers on social media and gave a glimpse of the newborn.

In the picture shared by the actress, the infant was seen holding his parents' fingers. Calling it the "best day" of their lives, Abhilasha wrote, "14.05.2021 when our lil Prince came to us @vineetkumar03. Daddy & mumma promise to love you, take care of you & guide you through the rest of your life."