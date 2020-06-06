Chhota Bheem makers release statement about 'Justice for Chutki'; say 'Let our favorite kids be children'

Chhota Bheem recently made headlines as Twitterati demanded 'Justice for Chutki'. The fans of POGO's popular animated show 'Chhota Bheem' were left disappointed, after the lead character of the show allegedly decided to marry Rajkumari Indumati; instead of his best friend Chutki. The makers of the animated series have released an official statement and clarified that the news was false.

The statement read: "On behalf of Green Gold Animation, the makers of Chhota Bheem, we would like to thank all our fans and supporters who have shown lots of love to their favorite characters in Chhota Bheem. We would like everyone to know that all the characters in the show including Chhota Bheem, Chutki and Indumati are all still kids. The viral news stating the characters got married is false and we request everyone to refrain from commenting on it. Let our favorite kids be children only and let us not bring love and marriage into their innocent lives."