Chhota Bheem makers release statement about 'Justice for Chutki'; say 'Let our favorite kids be children'

Chhota Bheem recently made headlines as Twitterati demanded 'Justice for Chutki'. The fans of POGO's popular animated show 'Chhota Bheem' were left disappointed, after the lead character of the show allegedly decided to marry Rajkumari Indumati; instead of his best friend Chutki. The makers of the animated series have released an official statement and clarified that the news was false.
The statement read: "On behalf of Green Gold Animation, the makers of Chhota Bheem, we would like to thank all our fans and supporters who have shown lots of love to their favorite characters in Chhota Bheem. We would like everyone to know that all the characters in the show including Chhota Bheem, Chutki and Indumati are all still kids. The viral news stating the characters got married is false and we request everyone to refrain from commenting on it. Let our favorite kids be children only and let us not bring love and marriage into their innocent lives."
This comes after 'Justice for Chutki' topped the Twitter trends, earlier this week. As disappointed fans demanded justice for their favorite character Chutki, a user wrote, "Idk who will believe but I always noticed that indumati was always insecure of chutki when she used to be with bheem & used to flaunt that flower on her ponytail dumbly! Chutki was 100 times better than that control freak dumb looking indumati!"
Another tweeted, "Why makers why have u done this? Bheem nd chutki made for each other.. Bheem can't marry indumati. The way chutki care nd love bheem.. She deserves same in return#Bhutki is couple goals."
"Bheem played with chutki's emotions & conveniently married indumati in the end. What were u doing the whole time wid chutki? Celebrating Christmas? Ate her laddoos, made her fight wid her own mom, made her risk her own life for u so many times! Chose money," read another tweet.
