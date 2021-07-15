Chhavi Mittal claps back at troll who called her 'skeleton', pens note on body shaming

Television actress and fitness freak Chhavi Mittal hit back at a netizen who trolled for her looking 'skinny' and penned a strong note on body-shaming.

A troll named Abbas referred to her as a 'skeleton' in the comments section of Chhavi's recent post.

His comment read: "Plz don't mind you look skinny. Look at your hands looking like skeleton. So much dieting, I am a doctor by profession I have 2 daughters. I am also fitness freak but please never recommend your diet to anyone."

Sharing a screenshot of the comment, the 'Ek Chutki Aasman' actress called him out and shared a note on women being body-shamed.

She wrote: "I was quietly going through the comments on my recent videos and there were some nice ones, some not so nice, and some which offered really constructive criticism. Thank you for that! And then there was this sitting there staring me in the face."