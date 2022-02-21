Check out Shehnaaz Gill's epic reply to a fan who asked her for a hug

The nation's hearththrob Shehnaaz Gill recently engaged in an interactive session with her fans on Twitter and bowled over them with her witty and funny replies.

A fan even went on to the extent of asking her for a hug, and her reply left netizens in splits.

Suggesting that the follower does not need a valentine, but quarantine, Shehnaaz wrote, "Maintain 6feet distance .......u don’t need valentine u need quarntine".

Another follower asked the former 'Bigg Boss' contestant to reply and motivate him for his exams, to which she responded saying, "Mere reply se kahi fail mat ho jana. Pass hone jitna padh le . All the bes. U can do it".

To another fan, who complained of getting scolded by his mother, Shehnaaz said, "Mummiooooo ka toh kaam hi hai dantna".

She even pacified a follower who had to attend a lecture even on a Sunday.

A fan wrote a cheeky tweet for the Punjabi singer and asked her to not be shy and reply to him. She replied with a rolling eyes emoticon and wrote that she was indeed shy now.

To another follower, who swore on 'aloo paratha' that she will cry if she doesn't get a reply from the actress, she said, "Kasam nhi parathe ke saath butter kha".

She even dedicated a poem to her fans and asked them to keep loving her and promised to love them back.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz was last seen at the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 15', wherein she paid a tribute to late actor and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla.

She was later spotted with Shilpa Shetty on the sets of an upcoming show, piquing the interest of fans.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 05:28 PM IST