Check out 'Sasural Simar Ka' fame Dipika Kakar's epic response when asked about her pregnancy

Popular television actress Dipika Kakar, who was last seen in 'Sasural Simar Ka 2', was amused when she was countered with a personal question at an event recently.

Ever since Dipika got married to actor Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018, there have time and again been rumours around her pregnancy.

At the recent event in Mumbai, she was asked about the rumours and responding to the same, the actress said that if such news arises, it can't be kept hidden from the public and she will inform everyone herself.

When asked if the actress is going to give the good news, she reportedly said, "Really? I am getting to know about the good news in my life from you guys."

Shoaib and Dipika are quite active on social media and keep treating their fans with their loved-up pictures and fun reels. They are one of the most loved celebrity couples.

The two tied the knot with each other on February 22, 2018. Their love story is no less than a fairy tale. They met on the sets of popular daily show 'Sasural Simar Ka', became friends and eventually fell in love.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dipika, who became a household name with her character Simar from the show 'Sasural Simar Ka', returned for the second season of the show, and made her exit in two months. She later issued a clarification about her exit in a video shared on her YouTube channel.

"My track was this long only. When Rashmi (Sharma, producer) ma’am called me, it was already decided and she was clear from day one. She told me that she needs me for around two to two-and-a-half months. I was more than happy to do it," Dipika had said.

Dipika and Shoaib were last seen together in a video 'Yaar Dua' sung by Mamta Sharma.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 10:51 AM IST