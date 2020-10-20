Check out Kapil Sharma’s classy reply after Mukesh Khanna calls his show ‘vulgar’

He said that he had seen several media outlets speculate the reason behind his absence on the comedy show. Rubbishing the rumours of not being invited, he said that he chose to reject the invitation.

Further speaking about why he refused to join his co-stars, the veteran actor wrote: "The reason is that even though the Kapil Show is popular all over the country, I do not think there is a worse show than this. This show is full of fuhadpana, full of double meaning words, taking a turn towards vulgarity with every moment. In which the men wear women’s clothes, do cheap things and people laugh, holding their stomachs."

Taking a sharp jibe at Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh, he added, "I do not understand laugh so much with this show. They place a fellow on the throne in the center. His job is to laugh. Even if the laughter is not genuine, it gives him money. Before this, brother Siddhu used to sit for this work. Now sister Archana does it. And what is their job? Just to laugh."

Mukesh Khanna then slammed comedian Kapil Sharma for asking Arun Govil - the actor who essayed the role of Lord Ram -- 'lousy' questions.

He wrote, "Will give an example. You will understand how poor the level of comedy is in this show. All of you must have seen the Ramayan show before this one. Kapil asks Arun Govil: ‘You are taking a bath at the beach and someone from the crowd screams, ‘Hey look, Ram ji also wears VIP underwear! What will you say?"

"I just saw the promo. Arun Govil, who walks around with the image of Shri Ram ji, just smiled. How can you ask such a lousy question to someone whom the world seen as Lord Ram! Do not know what Arun said in response. I would have shut up Kapil. That is why I did not go," the post read.