Check out Hina Khan’s reply to Twitter user who asked why she wrote dad and 'his' family

Actress Hina Khan's father passed away last week and the actress had earlier announced that she would be taking a break from social media.

"My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me & my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support & love. HINA KHAN," she had written earlier.

Among the condolences pouring for the actress on social media, “Bigg Boss 14” winner Rubina Dilaik also took to Twitter and wrote, “Stay strong girl @eyehinakhan ... my prayers are with you and your family.”

Responding to the same, Hina wrote, “Thank you Ruby...Plz keep my Dad and his family in your prayers.”

However, joining the conversation, a Twitter user asked Hina why she tweeted “dad and 'his' family... Y not my family,” to which Khan said, “Because we love to be called as #HisFamily This is how he used to introduce us ever since we were born... He loved the fact that we are his family, his children, his wife. Aslam Khans family We are his flesh and blood, this house is his house, He is everywhere. Forever #HisFamily.”