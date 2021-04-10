Check out Anusha Dandekar's savage reply to troll who wants to send her a bra

Anusha made her acting debut in 2003 with “Mumbai Matinee” and was later seen in films like “Viruddh” and “Delhi Belly”. “I love acting… But I never pushed for it because… I did not really learn Hindi the way I should have. But yeah if acting comes (my way), I would do it. It’s so much fun,” Anusha told IANS in 2018.

Talking about the VJ-ing time, Anusha said: “I loved it and I still love it. I throw in my VJ in shows…. The culture was amazing. We had a great time and it was fun, light and easy.”

Dandekar was in the spotlight for her breakup with long-time boyfriend Karan Kundra after dating for five years.

As of now, she’s dating British-Indian actor and fitness model Jason Shah.

Jason participated in the 10th season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss' as a wildcard entrant.

He has also played Captain Hugh Ross in 'Jhansi Ki Rani' on Colors TV and Sir John Greenwood in 'Barrister Babu'. He also played the groom of Katrina Kaif in the "Dupatta Tera Nau Rang Da" music video in the 2007 film 'Partner'.

Jason headlined in 2016 for going on record and stating that it was Katrina Kaif's fault that he went unnoticed in the 2016 film 'Fitoor'.

He said that his cameo was cut short after Kaif wanted to re-shoot her opening scenes in the film.