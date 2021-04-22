'Cheapest thing today is human life': Sidharth Shukla heartbroken over people hoarding oxygen cylinders

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently expressed disappointment over people hoarding oxygen cylinders and medicines to make profits at a time when their demands are increasing day by day in the country.

With a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitals are running out of oxygen supplies even as hundreds of patients wait for oxygen cylinders at their homes.

Like many others, the shortage of oxygen has left Sidharth devastated.

Sidharth, who is quite vocal on social media about his opinions on the ongoing issues, tweeted, "It’s so sad to see Soul power of we humans drop to such levels where we hoarding oxygen cylinders, medicines that could be life saving just to make profits .... people are dying out here! The cheapest thing today is human life."

