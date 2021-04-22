'Cheapest thing today is human life': Sidharth Shukla heartbroken over people hoarding oxygen cylinders

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently expressed disappointment over people hoarding oxygen cylinders and medicines to make profits at a time when their demands are increasing day by day in the country.
With a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitals are running out of oxygen supplies even as hundreds of patients wait for oxygen cylinders at their homes.
Like many others, the shortage of oxygen has left Sidharth devastated.
Sidharth, who is quite vocal on social media about his opinions on the ongoing issues, tweeted, "It’s so sad to see Soul power of we humans drop to such levels where we hoarding oxygen cylinders, medicines that could be life saving just to make profits .... people are dying out here! The cheapest thing today is human life."
The country is hit with the second wave of COVID-19, which has led innumerable people to be infected.
A few days back, Sidharth had shared a tweet to check how much of common sense is still out there among people amid the second wave of coronavirus.
Considering how people are not taking precautionary measures to curb the virus like wearing a mask, Sidharth tweeted, "Just wanna see how much of CoMMoN SeNSe is still out there ........ give me a LIKE for this tweet ......IF you WeaR a MasK when you go OuT (sic)."
Time and again, the actor has urged his fans and followers to stay home and follow the necessary protocols to contain the spread of the deadly virus.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was recently seen in Broken But Beautiful Season 3. In the web series, Sidharth plays Agastya, while Sonia Rathee plays Rumi. The lead stars of the first two seasons were Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi, who played Veer and Sameera.
He has also done a few singles with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. They featured together in Shona Shona, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya and Bhula Dena. The duo will also be seen in an upcoming song, sung by Shreya Ghoshal.
