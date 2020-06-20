Charu Asopa sparks rumours of marital trouble after removing 'Sen' from her name on social media; husband Rajeev laughs it off

Charu Asopa may have fuelled the rumours of having trouble in her marriage with Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen.

Rajeev, on the other end, has laughed off the rumours.

“I’m just laughing over the news is all I can say,” Rajeev said in an interview with SpotboyE.

“Just because I am in Delhi for my work, people are thinking that we have had a fight & are no more together- what a funny world we live in.”

According to a TOI report, Rajeev moved to Delhi after a fight between the couple, and Charu removed 'Sen' from her social media profiles.

“Charu and Rajeev had serious compatibility issues right from the beginning. Things finally came to a head and Rajeev left for Delhi. The two have not been in touch since then. While Charu has dropped his surname on social media, he has blocked her from all channels of communication,” a source told TOI.

After four months of dating, Rajeev and Charu tied the knot on June 7, 2019 in Goa. The families of the couple had joined in the celebrations.