Chahatt Khanna opens up about her struggles with clinical depression, confesses to being victim of cyber-crime

Television actress Chahatt Khanna recently featured in Mika Singh's 'Quarantine Love' music video. Although their highly visible PDA on Instagram led to speculations of them dating, the actress had confirmed that Mika is her neighbour and they both decided to get together for a song. The actress recently opened up about her battle with clinical depression and also confessed to being a victim of cyber-crime.

Chahatt Khanna has revealed that her social media handles were hacked by an old friend, after they had a clash. In a conversation with Times of India, she said, "It seems, cyber-crime has witnessed an increase during the lockdown. Let me tell you, it is so tricky that sometimes, you may not even realise that your social media account has been hacked. For example, if the hacker knows you well and uses the same password as you. This is exactly what happened to me. I recently had a showdown with an old friend of mine. I won’t take her name, but after that, a lot of things changed in my life."

She further added that she has already filed an online police complaint, however, no actions have been taken yet. Opening up about her experience of being a victim of cyber-crime, she said that she started receiving marriage proposals online and random people started asking her out on dates. She also received 'nasty messages' and friend requests from strangers.

Talking about her struggles with depression, she said, "It's just that I am dealing with it and coming out of it in a healthy and most challenging way. I just wanted to stay out of the whole fake world and do something real in my life. So, I thought, let's take a break from people, social media, and everything which glitters. I'm in constant touch with my counsellor via video call."