Catfight in 'Bigg Boss 13': Shefali Jariwala slaps Shehnaz Gill during luxury budget task

Explicit language, extreme egos and explosive rage are nothing new in "Bigg Boss". This year, however, housemates are engaging in something they never did before.

Participants in the ongoing "Bigg Boss season 13" do not hesitate to engage in physical fights. Be it Shehnaz Gill and Devoleena Bhattacharjee or Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, housemates this season seem solely interested in taking the controversial reality show to a new low.

After the captaincy task gets cancelled by Bigg Boss, it is announced that there is no captain for the following week. This comes after Paras Chhabra had to leave the house for a surgery.

Bigg Boss then announces the luxury budget task for the week and divides the house in two teams- team Shehnaz and team Arhaan.

Asim and Shehnaz are seen trying to keep their differences aside and play like a team. Not just that, Siddharth Shukla is also a part of this conversation and the two finally, seem to shake hands after the ugly fights earlier.

For the luxury budget task that takes place in the garden area, contestants have to fill their buckets with water and then go on the other side to fill it with giant eggs kept on the table.

During the task however Asim and Arhaan are seen getting physical and using force to try and stop each other. On the other hand, Shehnaz Gill accuses Shefali Jariwala of slapping her and things take an ugly turn as they get into a physical fight.

Later in the episode, Hindustan Bhau and Shehnaz get into an argument and Bhau calls her 'Rakhi aunt'.

Here's the promo of the episode: