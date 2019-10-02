'Can’t see myself with a lauki, baingan or carrot on a poster', Koena Mitra on being offered sex comedies

Bigg Boss 13 has begun and it has many known faces from Bollywood and TV industry. The grand premiere was held on September 29 in presence of Salman Khan. One of the contestants is the original ‘Saki Saki’ girl Koena Mitra who has been away from the entertainment sector for a while.

Before going inside the Bigg Boss house, Koena Mitra revealed she has been in Los Angeles for the past four years. She had gone to do a screen test but ended up staying there. But, she has been travelling to Kolkata since her father has been unwell. He is in critical condition and suffering from glaucoma final stage. The actress said that her father has been surviving on dialysis. The reason she took Bigg Boss was to do something different and take her mind off the stress.

She said that Bigg Boss 13 will help her reach out to a wider audience. Her plan was any way to get back to the entertainment business. She said that she has had offers and the industry has always been welcoming but she has not received anything exciting enough. Koena revealed that she has been offered a lot of sex comedies but she can’t see herself standing with a lauki, baingan or a carrot on a poster. Her idea is not just to be seen on a screen or a hoarding. Koena Mitra also revealed that she is single for past seven-eight years now. She hasn’t found the right person yet.

Koena Mitra, a few years ago, made headlines after her features changed a lot. Many suspected that the actress went under the knife. But, speaking about the same, Koena said that plastic surgery is such a taboo subject in the industry. Everyone does it but no one will talk about it. She said that no one asks actors in their 40s and 50s about having wrinkle-free forehead and a head full of hair which makes them look like they have returned to their 20s.

When asked what if someone talks about it inside the house, Koena Mitra said if it is like an attack, she wouldn’t entertain it. But, if someone is genuinely curious then she wouldn’t mind discussing it.