'Called Rubina several times but...': Rakhi Sawant on 'Bigg Boss 14' winner not visiting her ailing mother

Actress Rakhi Sawant has expressed disappointment at her 'Bigg Boss 14' co-contestant Rubina Dilaik not visiting her mother Jaya, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

Sawant has said that she called Rubina several times but the 'Shakti' actress hasn't picked up her phone or replied to her texts. Rakhi has also said her mother has been asking about Rubina ever since she regained consciousness and has requested take some time out of her busy schedule to connect with her on video call.

Talking to the media, Rakhi said, "Rubina ko maine baar baar bulaya but uska koi message nahi aa raha hai. I saw in one of the news that Rubina said we will help Rakhi in every way and all. But I want to tell her that I don’t need any help. Rubina mujhe koi help nahi chahiye."