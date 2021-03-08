'Called Rubina several times but...': Rakhi Sawant on 'Bigg Boss 14' winner not visiting her ailing mother

Actress Rakhi Sawant has expressed disappointment at her 'Bigg Boss 14' co-contestant Rubina Dilaik not visiting her mother Jaya, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.
Sawant has said that she called Rubina several times but the 'Shakti' actress hasn't picked up her phone or replied to her texts. Rakhi has also said her mother has been asking about Rubina ever since she regained consciousness and has requested take some time out of her busy schedule to connect with her on video call.
Talking to the media, Rakhi said, "Rubina ko maine baar baar bulaya but uska koi message nahi aa raha hai. I saw in one of the news that Rubina said we will help Rakhi in every way and all. But I want to tell her that I don’t need any help. Rubina mujhe koi help nahi chahiye."
"Meri maa hosh mein aane ke baad baar baar bas aapka hi naam le rahi hai. She is constantly asking about you and Aly as she is fond of you guys. Please take some time out of your busy schedule and come to see her or connect with her on video call. Mummy ka koi matlab nahi hai vo sirf aapko ek baar dekhna chahti hai, she loves you," she added.
During the show, Rakhi had left Rubina irked after she claimed that she was in love with the latter's husband Abhinv Shukla. In the last few weeks of the show, the controversy queen was seen holding on to her "crazy love" angle with Abhinav Shukla and then locking horns with him after she was accused of crossing the line of decency several times while playing the game.
From pulling Abhinav's pant strings to calling him a pervert, Rakhi revelled in the nasty acts to turn the focus of the cameras towards her.
