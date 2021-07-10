'Budha toh aapka baap bhi hoga': Kavita Kaushik slams troll for calling her 'old' in picture wearing a bralette

Television actress Kavita Kaushik, who was last seen in the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss 14" is headlining for her befitting reply to a troll on Twitter.

Recently, Kavita shared a scintillating picture of herself wearing a bralette on the microblogging platform. She captioned it as, “I have someone in the sky who gives me wings to fly.”

However, a Twitter user hopped on the comments section and wrote, “Budhi ghodi laal lagaam,” with laughing emojis.

Kavita hit back at the troll and replied, "Bhaiya maine toh koi laal lagaam nahi lagaai, make up bhi nahi kiya, thoda lipbalm hai bass, aur budha toh aapka baap bhi hoga, MA bhi hogi toh kya kare ? Iss desh mei umar badhna paap hai kya ? Ye taaleem doge iss dp ki bacchi ko ki 'beta 40 ke baad tera jeena bekar hai'.”

Translation: I have not used any red leash. I have just used some lip balm, did not even use make-up on my face. By the way, your parents must also be old, what should we do? Is it a sin to grow old in this country? Do you want to teach this child in your profile picture that her life is useless after 40?