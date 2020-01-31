'Bs Shaadi ki der hai': Fans can't keep calm over Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan's wedding

The judge of Indian Idol season 11, Neha Kakkar and host Aditya Narayan are apparently all set to tie the knot on February 14. In fact, Neha is so excited that she's already wearing the 'bride-to-be' glasses.
This week's episode of the singing reality show will be graced by Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan as they arrive for the promotions of 'Love Aaj Kal'. In the videos that are going viral on the internet, the actors can be seen having a fun time with the judges and contestants.
While fans are excited to see Sara and Kartik on the show, it's Aditya and Neha's cute banter that has grabbed the headlines. The duo will be seen setting the stage on fire with a romatic dance performance.
In another video, Neha can be seen sporting 'bride-to-be' glasses as she cheers for Aditya Narayan.
In another glimpse from the PDA filled episode, Neha can be seen all smiles as Aditya presents a rose to her.
Earlier on the show, Aditya's father Udit was joined by his wife Deepa Narayan on the sets and mentioned that there was another reason why he came on the show. He went on to add that he was keen on making Neha his daughter-in-law by asking her to marry his son Aditya. Not just that, Deepa also tried to convince Neha to become the 'Bahu of Narayan Khandan’.
Furthermore, even Neha’s parents came on the sets. The banter continued and both the parties agreed for Neha and Aditya to tie the knot on February 14.
