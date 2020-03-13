BoyCottRoadies: After Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa's video calling 'MTV Roadies' contestant 'mot****' goes viral

After Neha Dhupia got brutally trolled on Twitter for her comments on 'Roadies Revolution', another video featuring Nikhil Chinapa has gone viral. Nikhil is also a mentor on the reality show and was schooling the same contestant for slapping a girl.
In the video, DJ Nikhil Chinapa can be heard abusing the contestant and saying, "Who the f***k are you to expect anything from anyone? Who the f***k are you to expect f***king loyalty even from your own pet dog? An aggressive Nikhil can be then seen walking towards the guy as he continues his expletive-ridden rant.
The video went viral on Twitter, right after the Neha Dhupia snippet and netizens trolled Chinapa for his 'fake feminism'. They also bashed him for ' Slandering someone on National TV'.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
Earlier on Thursday, Neha Dhupia's snippet from the same audition went viral and Twitterati mocked the actress, for her comments about infidelity. Neha had lashed out at the same contestant for slapping his girlfriend because she cheated on him, with five other boyfriends.
In the video, she is heard saying, "It's her choice... May, be the problem lies with you, check yourself first... Nobody gives you the f****ng right to slap a girl."
The video has also sparked a conversation about pseudo feminism and netizens are divided over what's worse - cheating or physical abuse. Some even pointed out that, last year, a female contestant had slapped 4 guys for cheating on her and instead got hailed for it.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)