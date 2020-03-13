BoyCottRoadies: After Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa's video calling 'MTV Roadies' contestant 'mot****' goes viral

After Neha Dhupia got brutally trolled on Twitter for her comments on 'Roadies Revolution', another video featuring Nikhil Chinapa has gone viral. Nikhil is also a mentor on the reality show and was schooling the same contestant for slapping a girl.

In the video, DJ Nikhil Chinapa can be heard abusing the contestant and saying, "Who the f***k are you to expect anything from anyone? Who the f***k are you to expect f***king loyalty even from your own pet dog? An aggressive Nikhil can be then seen walking towards the guy as he continues his expletive-ridden rant.

The video went viral on Twitter, right after the Neha Dhupia snippet and netizens trolled Chinapa for his 'fake feminism'. They also bashed him for ' Slandering someone on National TV'.

Here's how Twitter reacted: